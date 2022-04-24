American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

