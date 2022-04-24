American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.00

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and traded as low as $40.25. American Business Bank shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 952 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $362.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.