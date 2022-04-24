American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,026,890 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.46% of Donaldson worth $106,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of DCI opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

