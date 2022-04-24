American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 365,929 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.27% of Palantir Technologies worth $96,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,296 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

