American Century Companies Inc. Buys 359,665 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $394,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

