American Century Companies Inc. Buys 879,867 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,867 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.05% of Element Solutions worth $123,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after purchasing an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,245 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

