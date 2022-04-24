American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $207,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $132.03 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.81 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

