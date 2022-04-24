American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.94% of Vertiv worth $275,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,553,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,757,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $11.63 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

