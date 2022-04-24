American Century Companies Inc. Has $109.19 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,184 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.64% of Masco worth $109,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

