American Century Companies Inc. Has $127.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,618,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,291 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.69% of Amcor worth $127,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amcor by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,090,275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

