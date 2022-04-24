American Century Companies Inc. Has $351.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,516,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137,270 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Cognex worth $351,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $69.18 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

