American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.11% of Catalent worth $255,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $90.67 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

