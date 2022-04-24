American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,092 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cummins worth $116,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.