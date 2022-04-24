American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.95% of Roku worth $289,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Roku by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 24.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Roku by 128.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.62.

Roku stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.