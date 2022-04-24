American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 6.17% of Wingstop worth $317,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of WING opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

