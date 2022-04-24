American Century Companies Inc. Sells 109,267 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,267 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $102,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $173.07 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

