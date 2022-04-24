American Century Companies Inc. Sells 14,432 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.42% of W.W. Grainger worth $111,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $499.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

