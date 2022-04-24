American Century Companies Inc. Sells 249,209 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Skyline Champion worth $98,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $50.91 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

