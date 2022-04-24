American Century Companies Inc. Sells 971,058 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 971,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.36% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $267,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,798,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $9,261,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

PNW stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

