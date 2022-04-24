American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.40% of Enphase Energy worth $99,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.31.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

