American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,434 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 35.73% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $93,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $63.06 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.