American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,505,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,924. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,405,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.