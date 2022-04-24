American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $94,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $100.25. 2,426,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

