American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

NYSE AXP opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

