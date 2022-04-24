American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. American International Group posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

American International Group has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

