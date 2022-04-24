Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives C$1.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday.

Americas Silver stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.20. 431,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

