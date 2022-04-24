Amp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.30 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Amp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Amp has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $913.90 million and $11.30 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amp alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00252068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00103349 BTC.

Amp Profile

Amp (AMP) is a Pow/PoSC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2016. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 coins and its circulating supply is 42,227,702,186 coins. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org . Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Synereo AMPs: A Voice Amplifier AMPs, Synereo’s tokens, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network, increasing its ability to propagate to peers. They work in two ways: A user may Amplify his own posts: status messages, pictures, created events, etc. Depending on the amount of AMPs used, the post will gain greater visibility in the stream of his Synereo friends – and in adjacent, connected areas of the network through them. A user may also Amplify his friends’ posts in such a manner, helping to propagate the friends’ messages. Thus, a group of friends may band around a common interest and Amplify it together, making sure it is heard as it reaches more of their collective Synereo. The originator of Amplified content will receive a portion of the AMPs invested by his peers. Another small portion will be used for the maintenance of the platform; people donating their storage and bandwidth to the network. The majority of AMPs will go to those who are exposed to the content, compensating them for their time and attention.Advertisers may use AMPs to created sponsored messages, reaching target audiences based on their interests and activity on the network. NOTE: A user of the system may always opt-out of receiving messages from specific advertisers, about specific topics, or altogether. Most of the AMPs used to advertise to you will be paid to you directly. This is a way to gain from your participation in the network and from the value you generate for it. The more you participate, the more the network is familiar with you and your interests, and the more influence you have on the network, the more your attention is worth! Advertising on Synereo Facebook’s revenue for Q4 2014 was $3.85 Billion. This is the sum of money that was spent for Facebook content visibility alone, and does not account for resources invested in the creation of the content being advertized or the middlemen optimizing this process. This grand economy relies on us – the users of the social network – in its entirety, but we do not share in its gains. Advertisers on these networks are not happy campers, either. The advertising platforms, along with the service providers, are profiteering middlemen that take a major cut for supplying your attention to them. How is advertising on Synereo different? Synereo users are a real part of the advertising ecosystem rather than merely existing as pawns on someone else’s playing board. The advertisers’ funds do not remain in the hands of major corporations, but are delivered straight to potential customers around the globe as a form of compensation for their attention. Synereo enables a two-way relationship between advertisers and prospects. Advertisers can target specific communities, contributing AMPs to causes, organizations or projects – and the people that enable them. On the other hand, an advertising campaign initiated by a popular charity or cause can maintain minimal advertising spend while relying completely on “crowdsourced” AMPing by its supporters. Synereo’s information flow logic greatly benefits advertisers who have committed to content excellence, increasing the spread of content engaged with by users recognized for their curation abilities and positive influence on the network; their ability to contribute to the attention economy underlying Synereo. Similar to real-world viral campaigns, a well planned advertising effort would target influencers of the relevant topics and audiences to the campaign with excellent content that, if appreciated, will be distributed on Synereo organically rather than by “brute forcing” it with AMPs. The lesser the quality of the content you see, the more you will be compensated for it! “

Amp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.