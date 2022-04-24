Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ANRGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

