Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

