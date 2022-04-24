Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 213,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

