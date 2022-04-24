Analysts Anticipate Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will announce $244.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.81 million. Clearway Energy reported sales of $237.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

