Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $53.86. 77,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,063,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.