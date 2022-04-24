Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 65,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 226,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

