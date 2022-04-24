Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Pentair posted sales of $941.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 2,047,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,040. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

