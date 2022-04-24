Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.90 million to $1.10 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of CG traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,625. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

