Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 179,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,433. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

