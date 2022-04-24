Analysts Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $130.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.66 million and the highest is $138.09 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.
Shares of CANG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 324,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,032. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $353.72 million, a PE ratio of -235.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cango (CANG)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.