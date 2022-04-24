Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $26,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 119,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,877. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

