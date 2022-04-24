Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. 1,997,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,914. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.