Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to post $399.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $392.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 655,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.24. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

