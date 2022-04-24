Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

OVID stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 82,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 753,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136,922 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

