Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Paya reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 1,863,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,835. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $723.73 million, a P/E ratio of -548.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

