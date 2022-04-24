Analysts Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Price Target at $73.00

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cabot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cabot by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cabot by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 322,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,551. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

