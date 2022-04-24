Analysts Set Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Target Price at $9.00

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

DM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 213.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.