Analysts Set Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target at $104.00

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.45.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($106.13) to €102.90 ($110.65) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.59. Euronext has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $121.53.
Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.
