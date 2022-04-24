Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $86.45

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.63.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

First Solar stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. 2,845,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,565. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

