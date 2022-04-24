Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT at $50.17

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

