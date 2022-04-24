Analysts Set Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target at $3.95

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of RTOXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.98. 4,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

