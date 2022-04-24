Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $66.13

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,056,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,262. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,281. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

