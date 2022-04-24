Analysts Set Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) PT at $55.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.